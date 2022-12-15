Beat Saber Rock Mixtape VR Game Adds Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses, & More

Beat Saber has finally added a long-requested classic rock DLC pack. Previously, users had to rely on third-party mods like BMBF to download these songs. However, Beat Saber has finally added a full rock playlist consisting of eight classic rock songs.

The Rock Mixtape consists of many famous rock bands like Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses, The White Stripes, KISS, and more. The pack will be available for purchase on all VR headsets, including Quest 2, Quest Pro, SteamVR headsets, and PSVR, for $11.

Beat Saber Rock Music Pack

The music pack has custom environments for several tracks, including lighting effects and color schemes. For songs like the Seven Nation Army, the developer has even taken inspiration from its iconic 2003 music video. Free Bird, on the other hand, is now the longest song on the VR game at nine minutes, with over 3,000 notes

Take a look at the complete list of songs included in the Beat Saber Rock Mixtape DLC pack:

Steppenwolf – Born To Be Wild

– Born To Be Wild Survivor – Eye of the Tiger

– Eye of the Tiger KISS – I Was Made For Lovin’ You

– I Was Made For Lovin’ You Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird

– Free Bird The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army

– Seven Nation Army Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit

– Smells Like Teen Spirit Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine

– Sweet Child O’ Mine Foo Fighters – The Pretender

The developer at Beat Games has released the music pack just in time for Christmas. Even Meta has made it easier for users to gift VR games to each other and add things to thier wishlist. The Rock Mixtape is the 17th paid DLC for Beat Saber.

The previous music packs contained songs from famous artists like Lizzo, Skrillex, BTS, Green Day, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Panic! At The Disco, Linkin Park, Imagine Dragons, and more. The VR game has still yet to be announced for the PSVR 2.

Do you think the Meta-owned company will remain exclusive to its current platforms? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.