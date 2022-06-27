M2 MacBook Pro Has A Slower SSD Compared To Last Year’s M1 MBP

The Mac consistently ranks as one of Apple’s top-selling products. The launch of Apple’s all-new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which features the M2 chip has confused everyone as the base model, valued at $1,299 with 256GB of storage, has considerably lower SSD read/write speeds compared to last year’s M1 MacBook Pro.

Notable tech review channels on YouTube, such as Created Tech and Max Tech, conducted a trial on the 256GB model with the Blackmagic’s Disk Speed Test app and discovered that SSD’s reading and writing speeds are around 1,450 MB/s.

It is nearly 30% slower in writing and 50% slower in reading than the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which features the M1 chip with 256GB of storage.

MacBook Pro 13 Disk speed test stats (by Vadim Survey from Max Tech)

13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 and 256GB storage:

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1/256GB) Read Speed: 2,900

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1/256GB) Write Speed: 2,215

13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 and 256GB storage:

13-inch MacBook Pro (M2/256GB) Read Speed: 1,446

13-inch MacBook Pro (M2/256GB) Write Speed: 1,463

On disassembling the new MacBook device, it was found that its 256 models were only equipped with one NAND flash storage chip while the previous models contained two NAND chips with 128GB each.

The difference justifies the slower SSD in the newer models as multiple NAND chips offer better speeds when combined in parallel.

Comparison with the other models

As noted in Aaron Zollo, the MacRumors Forums performed the disk speed tests on its 512 GB model and discovered that the speeds were similar to the M1 models; however, to get the speeds, consumers will be required to spend around $1,499. The 512 GB variants are equipped with multiple 256GB flash storage chips.

However, it remains unclear why the company decided to opt for a single NAND chip, although cost and supply constraints might be a factor.

A Slower SSD can be a concern as it can significantly affect the speed of certain common tasks like transferring files to any external drive and can also impact the overall performance since Macs use SSD space temporarily as their virtual memories while the RAM is completely used.