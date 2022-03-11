“Badhaai Do” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online

The topic of LGBTQ+ rights is sensitive in India. Keeping that in mind, making movies on it is tough for Indian directors. Despite that, Bollywood has given it a try and has been somewhat successful. Another such movie that was released in theaters last month is Badhaai Do.

Following a short yet successful run at the box office, the Rajkummar Rao starrer is gearing up for an OTT release. It was earlier confirmed that the movie will be released online on March 11, 2022. As expected, the movie was released at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) to grab the majority of the Indian audience.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 27 mins, it should be more than enough to help you enjoy all the aspects of the film. Like most Indian LGBT movies, Badhaai Do also piles the topic with a lot of humor. If that is something that grabs your attention, then you must be wondering where to watch the film online? Let’s find out in the next section of the article.

Where to watch ‘Badhaai Do’ online?

Image credit: Junglee Pictures

The new Rajkummar Rao movie is part of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. However, unlike the first film, it can’t be watched on Disney+ Hotstar. Instead, the creators have looked towards streaming giant Netflix this time. You can watch it online now by heading over to this page on Netflix.

If you are looking for more movies of the same genre, we have a perfect suggestion. Just check out our guide on “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.” Ayushmann Khurrana did wonders with his amazing acting in the title, and we are sure you will love it.

What is ‘Badhaai Do’ about?

The crux of the movie revolves around two closeted gay roommates. To learn more about the official plot synopsis of the film, continue reading below:

“Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar Rao) and Suman Singh (Bhumi Pednekar) enter into a marriage of convenience, but chaos ensues when their girlfriend comes to stay with them.”

That’s it for this article. Are you excited about the movie’s OTT release? Let us know your views in the comments section below.