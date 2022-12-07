Avatar: The Way of Water Review: Early Reactions Call ‘A Never-Ending Visual Spectacle’

As James Cameron’s long-awaited return to the universe he created in the highest-grossing movie of all time, Avatar: The Way of Water appears to lay the foundation for a future franchise centered on Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family’s adventures on the alien planet.

The new adventure takes place more than ten years after the first movie. It will lead Jake and his family across previously unexplored regions of Pandora in search of a safe haven. They search for a method to maintain their family unit. Meanwhile, they also fight back against the advancing menace as the RDA ramps up its mining operations on the planet. The franchise is moving to a new aquatic environment, and the trailers so far have shown off some incredibly breathtaking sights. Despite the alterations, Cameron wants The Way of Water to further the themes of the first movie by emphasizing family ties.

Avatar: The Way of Water early reviews are out!

The first reviews of Cameron’s movie have been uploaded following its global premiere in London. And they assert that Avatar: The Way of Water is just as amazing and innovative as the original. Some claim that the film’s lengthy running duration is a turnoff. But what seems to make Avatar: The Way of Water deserving of critical acclaim are its aesthetics, a more intricate plot, outstanding character development, and ethereal world-building. The usage of 3D in the movie has also received appreciation, making it a technical success with solely artistic goals that are not underappreciated. Check out the early reactions below:

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is the most beautiful film I've ever seen. It is an experience that needs to be seen on the big screen & in 3D. I absolutely loved it & I can't wait to watch it again. It's a masterpiece in terms of technical wizardry. Easily my favourite film of the year. pic.twitter.com/rt9BGpDVPE — What’s On Disney Plus (@disneyplusnews) December 6, 2022

I saw you #AvatarTheWayOfWater – if you think you've seen #Avatar think again. Only repeat from the OG is that 'never experienced anything like it' awe. Better than 1st? Easily. The 3D water world & creatures are so surreal it is downright moving. There's a major Titanic homage. pic.twitter.com/EInKRDeumD — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) December 6, 2022

Unsurprisingly, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas. It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action. pic.twitter.com/opr6CRyOwk — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building. pic.twitter.com/MXeN3z8BnP — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 6, 2022

I’m almost convinced James Cameron shot #AvatarTheWayOfWater on another planet. The film is absolutely stunning and immersive. It’s long but I was completely engaged all the way through. Much like #avatar 13 years ago, this film is a cinematic achievement and a must see event! pic.twitter.com/2WFlJzmbeI — Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) December 6, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water is a never-ending visual spectacle.



It’s a better, more complex story than the first with solid emotion but the characters could grow a bit more. It’s definitely long, running on incredible visuals & techniques which are 3D’s best.#AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/ezySHunXOe — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 6, 2022

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022

The sequel to Avatar sold nearly 15,000 tickets only in India within three days of its advance booking in premium formats. The film stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, and Kate Winslet, among others. Avatar: The Way of Water is set to release on December 16, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.