“Attack On Titan” Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The previous episode of AOT season 4 part 2 featured multiple storylines progressing at the same time. While on one hand Annie’s backstory was revealed, on the other Armin and Gabi tried to stop Connie’s foolish actions. Additionally, Levi and Hange ran into Pieck and Magath. All things considered, Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 9 has fans on the edge of their seats.

After all, the last few episodes have simply been amazing. We will talk more about the plot of the new episode later, first, let’s discuss its release date. The new AOT episode is all set to arrive online on March 06, 2022, at 12:05 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

For fans in the U.K. and the U.S., the latest episode will air at 12:45 PM Pacific Time (PT)/3:45 PM Eastern Time (ET). Finally, Indian viewers will get access to the episode on March 07, 2022, at 2:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to watch ‘Attack On Titan’ season 4 part 2 episode 9 online?

Image credit: MAPPA

There are several illegal websites that allow fans to watch anime online for free. But we don’t encourage such behavior. Instead, you can rely on Crunchyroll and Funimation to watch AOT. Although the websites are paid, Funimation is currently offering a free trial to new users.

You can take advantage of this offer and watch anime for free on the websites, at least for a limited period of time.

What to expect from ‘Attack On Titan’ season 4 part 2 episode 9?

At the end of the previous episode, Armin and others assembled at one place and brought in Reiner as well. The new ensemble has now taken up the task of saving the world. But will they be able to work together as a team? The latest episode of the anime will focus on that.

That’s it for this article. Feel free to share your expectations from the new episode in the comments section below.