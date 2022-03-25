“Attack On Titan” Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

‘Attack On Titan’ season 4, part 2 episode 12 will serve as the finale for this season. As usual, the final season, part 2, is full of plot twists and action-packed scenes. But with Eren still marching towards Marley, fans are excitedly waiting to see what to expect from the final episode of the season.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

We will shed some light on the plot of the episode later. First, let’s talk about its release date. The new episode was expected to arrive on March 27, 2022. However, it has been pushed to a later date. The season finale will now be released on April 03, 2022, at 12:05 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

As usual, you can expect the episode at 12:45 PM Pacific Time (PT)/3:45 PM Eastern Time (ET). As usual, Indian anime fans will have to wait for a day later to watch the show. To be precise, they can watch it on April 04, 2022, at 2:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

With that being said, let’s shift our focus to where to watch AOT final season part 2, episode 12 online. Before that, feel free to check out our guide on the previous episode of AOT here.

Where to watch ‘Attack On Titan’ season 4 part episode 12 online?

Image credit: MAPPA

If you are up to date with the entire anime, then we are sure you must be aware of where to watch it online. But in case you aren’t, you have come to the right place. In order to watch AOT final season and other top anime, you can rely on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Although the services are paid for, you can rely on the free trial provided by Funimation. It will allow you to watch anime for free, albeit for a limited time. Meanwhile, you can also check out our streaming guide for “My Dress-Up Darling” season 1 episode 12 right here. The latest episode will serve as the conclusion to the romantic anime’s first season.

What to expect from ‘Attack On Titan’ season 4 part 2 episode 12?

AOT episode 87 will be the final episode released in this season. Of course, expectations are at an all-time high for it. Moreover, in the previous episode, we saw the alliance win the battle against Yeagerists.

While the alliance has been fighting against the Yeagerists, fans have been waiting to see Eren get some screen time too. Well, your wish will turn into reality in episode 12. In fact, as per the preview, it seems like the entire episode will be focused on what made Eren decide to eradicate humanity.

The title of the episode is also “Dawn Of Humanity,” which fits perfectly with the tone of the episode. Regardless, there are still a few chapters left from the manga which are yet to be animated. Keeping that in mind, MAPPA will most likely release a movie to conclude the anime.

What are your expectations from the last episode of AOT final season part 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.