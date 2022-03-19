“Attack On Titan” Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Attack On Titan has been winning the hearts of anime fans since 2013. However, soon it will come to an end. It was earlier confirmed by MAPPA that the final season part 2 will reach its conclusion after 12 episodes. On that note, Attack On Titan season 4 part 2 episode 11 is coming this week.

To be precise, the second-last episode of this season is all set to arrive online on March 20, 2022, at 12:05 Japanese Standard Time (JST). As for the U.K. and U.S. times, the episode will air at 12:45 PM Pacific Time (PT)/3:45 PM Eastern Time (ET) respectively.

Lastly, Indian AOT fans will get their hands on AOT episode 86 on March 21, 2022. Like usual, it will hit the deck at 2:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

With that being said, you must be wondering about where to watch Attack On Titan season 4 part 2 episode 11 online. Well, we will discuss that in the next section of our article. However, before that feel free to check our guide on AOT episode 85 right here.

Where to watch ‘Attack On Titan’ season 4 part 2 episode 11 online?

Image credit: MAPPA

With the AOT final season part 2 almost over, we are sure that you are already aware of where to watch it. However, in case you aren’t then we are here to help you out. You can rely on Funimation and Crunchyroll to watch Attack On Titan online.

What to expect from ‘Attack On Titan’ season 4 part 2 episode 11?

The previous episode of the anime pitched the Yeagerists and the alliance between Marley & Paradis Island against one another. Moreover, fans got to see Annie’s titan in action after a very long time. Lastly, Connie and Armin were forced to kill their old friends in a very emotional scene.

As for the plot of the new episode, it will continue focusing on the battle to get control of the flying boat. On top of that, it will most likely give fans a conclusion about the rivalry between Yeagerist and the alliance.

That’s it for this article. Are you excited about it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.