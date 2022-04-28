“Atlanta” Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Donal Grover is usually amazing in everything that he is cast. From playing the role of Troy in “Community” to Earnest Marks in “Atlanta.” The actor has come a long way and is still winning the hearts of fans. But will that be the case for Atlanta season 3, episode 7? Guess we will find out soon.

For now, let’s focus on the release date of the new episode. Since the show has taken up a weekly release approach, each week, we get a new episode of Atlanta. This week’s episode will arrive on April 28, 2022, at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). However, the aforementioned details are only valid for FX cable channel users in the United States.

This begs the question of where to watch Atlanta season 3 online? Moreover, is it even possible to watch it outside of the U.S.? Let’s find out in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Atlanta’ season 3 episode 7 online?

Image credit: FX Networks

After the show airs on cable TV, it comes directly to streaming giant Hulu. However, there is a catch; it will come with a day’s delay. So you can watch episode 7 on Hulu on April 29, 2022. But on the positive side, you can take advantage of Hulu’s free trial to watch the content in its library.

While you wait for the new episode of Atlanta season 3 to arrive on Hulu, you can check out other shows on the streaming service. Our recommendation for today is to check out “The Dropout.”

What to expect from ‘Atlanta’ season 3 episode 7?

Atlanta season 3, episode 6 was touted as the best episode of the season. Looking at the reviews of the previous episode, that seems to be the case. So for episode 7, the creators will have to do something great to top last week’s episode.

The new episode will be titled “Trini 2 De Bone,” and the description suggests it will be painful for white people. What do you make of it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.