“Atlanta” Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Comedy shows usually do not make fans wait long for new seasons. However, that is certainly not the case with “Atlanta.” The show returned for season 3 after making fans wait for a few years, but the wait was worth it. That certainly seems to be the popular opinion after the release of the first three episodes. But will it change after Atlanta season 3, episode 4?

The only way to find out about it is to watch the latest episode. On that note, let’s kick off our streaming guide on the same. Episode 4 of the series is set to air on April 07, 2022. You can catch the show on cable TV via FOX at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

However, there might be many people who do not have access to the aforementioned cable TV. In that case, you will be looking for an option to watch the show online. Well, your journey to find an answer to that question will come to an end in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Atlanta’ season 3 episode 4 online?

Image credit: FX

Similar to Atlanta’s season 3 episode 3, the latest addition to the show can be watched online via Hulu. Yes, the American streaming giant has the right to stream the show, thanks to its partnership with FX. The only downside is that you will get the new episodes on the following day.

Which, in the case of episode 4, means on April 08, 2022. That’s better than not getting to watch the series at all, right? Additionally, Hulu also offers a free trial to new users, which will certainly cheer up the audience.

‘Atlanta’ season 3 episode 4: What will it be about?

The new episode of the show will be titled “The Big Payback.” As far as the plot of the latest episode is concerned, the promo reveals it will focus on an anti-social rap star. Additionally, it is also expected to focus on Earn primarily. The reason for it is the fact that Alfred and Lucas are chasing profits, and they depend on Earn to succeed.

This concludes with our detailed streaming guide for episode 4 of Atlanta's new season.