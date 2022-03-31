“Atlanta” Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

When Atlanta season 2 ended, fans expected the next addition to the show right away. However, in reality, they had to wait four years to get their hands on the much-anticipated season 3 of the series. With a phenomenal double premiere last week, expectations from Atlanta season 3 episode 3 are pretty high.

In this article, we shed some light on important details of the new episodes. To start things off with its release date, you can expect it to arrive on March 31, 2022. You can watch it on cable at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). However, that is a viable option for those residing in the U.S.

Now, you might wonder how to watch the series online? Is it possible to do so? We will answer those questions in the next section of our streaming guide. So without wasting any more time, let’s get right to it.

Where to watch ‘Atlanta’ season 3 episode 3 online?

Image credit: FX

In case you missed the episode airing on FX at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, then there is still a way for you to watch it. You can watch it online on Hulu by heading over to this page. However, the only downside is that it will be added to Hulu’s library on April 01, 2022.

Meanwhile, you can try watching “The Dropout” on the streaming service as well. It is becoming the talk of the town with a strong inaugural season.

What to expect from ‘Atlanta’ season 3 episode 3?

The new episode of the show is titled “The Old Man and The Tree.” There is not much word about what to expect from the latest episode. Even the episode’s description is short and crisp as it says, “Going to rich parties and meeting weirdos.”

Fortunately, there is a preview of the new episode available, and you can check it out above. With that being said, this is it from our end for the new Atlanta season 3 episode. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.