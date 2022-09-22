Asus Vivobook 14 Launched In India: Here’s Everything We Know About It

Asus has launched its latest Vivobook 14 (X1402) 12th generation laptop in India. Along with being thin and light, the Asus Vivobook 14 is a performance machine targeted at power users. The latest Vivobook comes with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor and touch screen capabilities.

The company claims that the sleek and sophisticated form factor of the Asus Vivobook is designed to deliver a convenient and comfortable experience. However, Asus claims that it hasn’t traded style for productivity, as the Vivobook is fitted with a respectable 42 WHr battery.

Asus VivoBook 14: Specifications and availability

Image: Asus

Starting with the dimensions, the device weighs only 1.4kg, measuring 19.9mm thick. Although most budget-friendly thin and light laptops skimp on ports, the Asus Vivobook has a slew of them.

Asus Vivobook 14 features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with an 82% screen-to-body ratio. It also includes a large 42 WHrs battery and a 65W fast charger. Coming to the typing experience, you get a full-length backlit chiclet keyboard along with a fingerprint sensor

The Vivobook 14 touch (X1402) has all of the I/O ports required for simple connectivity to modern devices and peripherals. And it is compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), USB 2.0, full-sized HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Backed by an Intel Core i5-1240P processor and up to 16GB of RAM, the machine should be able to comfortably navigate through day-to-day computing, and sustain demanding tasks. It packs 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage, allowing users to multitask without lags or interruptions.

Image: Asus

Lastly, the Vivobook 14 is launched on Flipkart and is priced at INR 49,990. What do you think about the device? Comment down below