Asus ROG Phone 6 Launch Date Leaked

Gamers know that an efficient mobile phone device, some personal skill, and a little bit of luck can win games. And while luck is out of our control, we need to focus on the other two, specifically on a good gaming device. Well, that’s exactly what Asus aims to provide with its highly anticipated Asus ROG 6.

Asus announces a new gaming device.

Popular amongst users for its high-quality tech, Asus has quite a reputation for gaming phones. Recently, the company has excited its enthusiasts by announcing the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is set to release on 5th July later this year in a virtual event.

Tune in to the ROG Phone 6: For Those Who Dare virtual launch event to discover everything about this new gaming marvel!



What else to watch out for in this event

✅New accessories

✅New gaming headphones



Save the date👉https://t.co/VXqYzkLZX3#ROGPHONE6 #ForThoseWhoDare pic.twitter.com/i4Br2K5Edp — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) June 1, 2022

Asus revealed the news on its official Twitter account, confirming that the company will also release new gaming headphones and other exciting accessories for users alongside the device.

The phone is expected to surpass its predecessor and set even higher standards for its competitors.

Asus ROG 6 rumored specs

We do not have much information about the phone’s specifications, and the company has not made anything public yet either. But, Asus is rumored to launch the ROG 6 series in three models, as it did with ROG 5. We could get the standard ROG Phone 6, Phone 6 Pro, and Phone 6 Ultimate.

We can also expect the new device to come equipped with the efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor created by Qualcomm, which will make it one of the first mobile phones to run the chip.

Since the chipset is the most powerful of its kind produced by Qualcomm, we will experience a noticeable boost in the phone’s performance. The silicon claims to increase efficiency by 10% across GPU and CPU while simultaneously bumping the speed up.

We will also get 30% power efficiency in the new phone, which will improve battery life and thermals. Asus hopes to surpass all expectations with this new device. However, while we wait for its official release in July, all we can do is keep an eye out for rumors.