Assassin’s Creed Rumor: Next Game To Be Set In The Aztecs

In what might come as a surprise to many Assassin’s Creed fans out there, a rumor has surfaced that claims that the next Assassin’s Creed game will be set in the Aztecs. However, little is known about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game as of now. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at what we know about the next Assassin’s Creed title so far.

According to a leak by Jeremy Penter over on Twitter, the next Assassin’s Creed game will be set in the Aztecs. Now, the user has been accurate in the past regarding a leak of Far Cry Primal in the past; which points to the credibility of this information. For those unaware, Aztecs were a post-classic period ranging from 1300 to 1521 in Central Mexico, which have been featured in many movies over the years.

Furthermore, if the rumor about the next Assassin’s Creed game to be set in the Aztecs turns out to be true, this might be a new beginning for the AC series, which has only been exploring Europe, the Middle East, and Northern America so far in the series. Also, the thought of an Assassin’s Creed game set in the Aztecs is intriguing, not only to the fans of the AC franchise but to any other open-world RPG lover.

While the latest title, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, features Norse mythology and Anglo-Saxons, the previous titles explored ancient Egyptian and Greek civilizations. Interestingly, the implementation of the Aztec civilization in the Assassin’s Creed series means fans will see new mechanics and a new environment in the series, which could turn out to be just the kind of breather the AC series needs right now.

On the flip side, Ubisoft has also been working to make the AC series a free-to-play and a live service; however, that project is yet to come out anytime soon. That being said, the possibility of another AC game coming out before the AC live series, aka AC Infinity, just might set the pace for the AC free-to-play live service. Ultimately, we urge our reader to take this rumor of an AC game set in the Aztecs with a pinch of salt as there’s no concrete information about the same as of now; not until Ubisoft confirms the same.