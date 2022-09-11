Assassin’s Creed Mirage & Everything AC At Ubisoft Forward 2022

It’s been around two years since Ubisoft released an Assassin’s Creed game. And, true AC fans would know that’s quite an extended break for a franchise that was refreshed annually until not so long ago. Going by the looks of it, Ubisoft seems to have held back too much. As a result, the French game publisher has now unveiled that it’s working on multiple AC projects spread out over the forthcoming years.

What truly piques my interest is the diversity of these announced projects. Ubisoft isn’t just working on one AC game but four, and it’s not only games that are in progress but a TV series and a unifying platform. In short, there’s a lot of AC stuff in the pipeline.

The future of Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There’s some good news for fans who haven’t particularly enjoyed the series’s transition into the RPG genre. The next AC game, Mirage, has been confirmed as a narrative-driven game that goes back to the roots. In other words, the game would be closer to the style of Brotherhood and Black Flag rather than that of Odyssey and Valhalla.

The story revolves around a young street thief named Basim as he climbs up ranks and becomes a master assassin. And yes, it’s the same Basim from AC Valhalla but at the peak of his youth. Moreover, it’s set 50 years before the events of Valhalla, in 9th-century Baghdad.

The trailer also revealed another important character, Roshan, voiced by veteran actress Shohreh Aghdashloo. In Mirage’s story, Roshan is a female assassin and mentor to the young protagonist.

Image: Ubisoft

The game is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2023 and is already up for pre-order. There’s also a Collector’s Edition for the game, containing several goodies, as shown in the image above.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red

By going back to its origins, AC isn’t abandoning the RPG fans. That’s because AC Codename Red will be yet another RPG title in the AC series. It will feature a much-awaited, fan-requested setting ripe for some AC lore, the feudal era in Japan. Described as the “next premium flagship title,” not much has been revealed about the game’s plot except that it’ll allow players to live their “Shinobi fantasy.”

Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe

Among all trailers streamed during the event, AC Codename Hexe’s was the shortest. So, for now, everything we know about it is that it’ll be “a very different type of Assassins Creed game.” Furthermore, based on the recent leaks, there are high chances this might be the AC game set during the witch trials era in the Holy Roman Empire.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade

There have been a few AC spin-off games on mobile before, but nothing like the true AC experience. However, this might change in the coming years with the release of AC Codename Jade. The in-development mobile project will be an open-world game with “iconic Assassin’s Creed gameplay” curated for touchscreens. It will depict Ancient China and a fully-customizable protagonist — the latter of which is a first for the series.

AC Valhalla The Last Chapter

After Dawn Of Ragnarök, AC Valhalla is getting its fourth and final DLC story content. The free expansion titled “The Last Chapter” would act as the final piece of the existing Valhalla lore. Also, it will contain certain important historical figures from that particular time period. The DLC will arrive for the 2020 game in “a few months” as per Ubisoft.

Netflix series adaptation and an untitled exclusive game

Apart from all the games, there’s an AC live-action series early in development as well. For this one, Ubisoft is working with their film & TV department, Netflix, and showrunner Jeb Stuart. It has been described as “epic” and “genre-bending” by Ubisoft VP Marc-Alexis Côté. Additionally, there’s another AC mobile game under development to boost Netflix’s lineup of games.

Project Infinity

First announced about a year ago, Project Infinity is also in the works at the French gaming giant. In the near future, it would be the “single entry-point … into the Assassin’s Creed franchise.” Apparently, the company ties big ambitions to Project Infinity as they currently explore connecting player experiences through something called an “Infinity Hub.”

That’s definitely a lot of AC-related announcements, which is going to keep everyone buzzing for the foreseeable future. From Assassin’s Creed Mirage to Codename Hexe, Ubisoft has revealed enough to compensate for the two-year lull — even if it didn’t have to.