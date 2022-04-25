“Arknights: Prelude To Dawn,” First Official Trailer Released

“Arknights: Prelude To Dawn” is an upcoming anime based on the popular gacha game “Arknights.” One of the main draws of the game is its fantastic storyline and brilliant world-building. So fans are excited to explore the world of Terra again, in a completely new way.

And now we can finally get a glimpse of what to expect. The anime creators have released a new teaser for their upcoming project, which is the first look at the anime since it was announced in October last year. So without further ado, let’s check it out.

‘Arknights: Prelude To Dawn’ trailer

While the clip is short, it is packed with many visuals of various characters. We get to see characters from both the Reunion side and the Rhodes Island side. Primarily, the trailer shows off a lot of Amiya, who is one of the pivotal characters in the game’s storyline.

What is ‘Arknights: Prelude To Dawn’ about?

The game is set in the scientifically advanced world of Terra. The world itself is plagued by natural disasters known as catastrophes that leave behind a powerful resource called Originium. This Originium can also infect people with a disease called Oripathy. The story is all about individuals suffering from this fatal disease.

We follow the journey of a company called Rhodes Island which works to help people whether infected or not. But in that endeavor, they also confront “Reunion,” a deadly terrorist organization. While we don’t know much about anime, we already have many animated shorts for the game itself. You can check the above one to get an idea of what the anime will look like. It is for the upcoming “Nearl Light” event coming to the game on April 28.

That’s all we have for today. Have you played the actual game this anime is based on? What do you think about the trailer? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.