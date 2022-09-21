Why You Should Apply For A Job Even If Your Skills Fall Short

Are you excited by a job opportunity but afraid you’ll get rejected just because you don’t match the requirements one hundred percent? Don’t panic. The good news is there are different ways to shine.

By taking the focus away from what you lack and shedding light on the other skills you possess, you can highlight more ways you can add potential value to an employer. If you feel you’re the right person for the role, but hit a hurdle on the job spec, don’t get discouraged.

How to bridge the gap in resume & requirements

1. Analyze the gaps

If a job demands a particular skill that you don’t possess on any level, it’s best to walk away and not waste your time – or the recruiters. However, if your skillset falls just short of what is required, and you know you can bring other value to the company, complete your application.

Consider the job spec as a priority shopping list. The higher up the list, the more important the requirements. The lower the requirements are placed on the list, the greater the chance of these being “bonus requirements” dreamed up by an eager employer who is looking for the perfect employee. Spoiler alert: there’s no such thing as the perfect employee.

2. Never apologize

The biggest mistake most applicants make when applying for roles where they don’t measure up is by highlighting their obvious shortcomings in the cover letter by stating, “I know I don’t have X but…”. The recruiter will do that for you, so don’t open with a negative.

Instead, embrace your professional experience as it stands and highlight how you’re “Eager to translate your success in X job into this opportunity.” Reinforce all the ways you might be perfect for this job, and don’t highlight the reasons why you might not be.

3. Know your market

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a massive labor shortage right now. So while some companies are tightening their belts and implementing hire freezes, most are desperately trying to secure workers to scale up their businesses or keep things afloat. This presents an opportunity for workers worldwide to gain a foothold in companies or industries that would normally overlook them based on a lack of experience. Are your skills transferable, and, if so, highlight them in your résumé and cover letter.

4. Don’t fear failure

What’s the worst that can happen? Your application will be rejected. This can happen even when you hit all the criteria required. But if you’re shortlisted for an interview yet don’t make it through to the final round, there’s always the chance you’ll be considered for other roles in the future. You’re now on the recruiter’s radar and will have gained a greater insight into the company you’ve applied to. That in itself is an invaluable experience.

By Kavya Kothiyal