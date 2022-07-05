Apple’s New Patent Will Let You Type In The Rain

Apple is consistently innovating its products with new technology as the company has several new patents awarded recently. Reports suggest that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted another patent called “Modifying functionality of an electronic device during a moisture exposure event,” making it easier for consumers to use an iPhone in the rain.

Although the device is built to survive moisture, typing on a web display or with wet fingers was a consistent problem the company aims to reduce with the new technology.

New technology on the rise

Apple aims to have its smartphone’s screen adjusted to moisture, whether it’s steady drenching, light rain, or even if the headset is submerged under water. The technology will detect the ‘false taps’ created by the liquid and eliminate them.

The on-screen controls might also change as the buttons grow larger and move apart to improve the precision of pressing the desired buttons when the screen is damp.

However, simultaneously the capacitive display of the iPhone will change automatically into a pressure-sensitive screen like Apple’s no longer used 3D Touch technologies and Force Touch.

Image Credit: patft.uspto.gov

The company would require the finger press to have more force than the dynamic threshold to prevent liquid or rain droplets from setting off touch inputs. It will vary based on the type of moisture event (heavy or light rain, for instance), which is why the touch screen is difficult to type onto accurately.

A demonstration is seen via an image in the patent documents. The iPhone camera app offers different settings for ‘wet,’ ‘underwater,’ and ‘dry’ modes. The camera’s UI will change the selected settings based on the various modes.

For instance, in wet mode, certain features which might cause disruptions are removed from its UI. In contrast, in the underwater mode, the device might replace the controls with extra-large icons, thus being easier to activate underwater although offering restricted functionality and fewer features.

The device’s display will also show the phone’s current depth, allowing the user to keep it inside the limitations of its water-resistance properties. Apple will have to work on the size expansion and the changed locations of the camera UI button to prevent any confusion among the users.

Apple has received plenty of patents over the years, and not each one results in a tech upgrade with instant implementation. Although the company will attempt to ensure maximum functionality and the best interest of its consumers, it may take some time.