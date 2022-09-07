Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

Apple Watch Series 8 Vs 7 Vs SE: Which One Should You Consider?

We've made the decision easier!

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
apple watch series 8 vs series 7 vs se

Apple introduced some of its latest “innovations” by launching the Series 8 smartwatch, which unsurprisingly looks the same as last year’s Series 7. While Apple unequivocally claims that it’s the best bleeding-edge smartwatches ever created, you might want to look back and decide between the Series 8. The previous generation watches to save money. Hence, in this article, let’s look at the Series 8 vs. 7 vs. SE comparison and find out which one’s the best for you.

Apple Watch Series 8 Vs. 7 Vs. SE: It’s Easy

Apple’s latest Series 8, launched at its Far Out event, brings in new software features. Likewise, here’s a quick comparison of the Series 8, Series 7, and the good-old SE.

Here are all the Series 8 features.

FeaturesSpecifications
Display1.99-inches
DesignSimilar to Series 7’s
PerformanceApple S8 SoC
Size47 mm
ColorsRed, Sliver, Midnight, and Starlight
Battery18-hour battery life without Low Power Mode
36-hour battery life with Low Power Mode
OSwatchOS 9
PricingStarts at $399 (GPS variant) and $499 (Cellular variant)

Here are all the Series 7 features

FeaturesSpecifications
Display1.91-inches
DesignAluminum, Stainless Steel, and Titanium variants with a slightly curved display.
PerformanceApple S8 SoC
Size45 mm or 41 mm
ColorsRed, Sliver, Midnight, and Starlight
Battery18 hours *claimed
OSwatchOS 8
PricingStarting $399

Apple Watch SE specifications

FeatureSpecifications
Display30% larger than Series 3
DesignFlat screen and stainless steel build
PerformanceApple S5 SoC
Size44 mm or 40 mm
ColorsRed, Sliver, Midnight, and Starlight
Battery18 hours *claimed
OSwatchOS 8
PricingStarting $279

The major differences between Series 8 and 7 are the temperature sensor and a bigger display. Apart from that, there are a few new software features such as blood pressure monitoring, diabetes detection, and crash detection. However, there’s no reason not to consider the Series 8 over 7 if you only care about the new software features.

If you own a Series 3 and want to upgrade, the Series 7 will be your best bet, considering the prices will go down once Series 8 is out. The SE, on the other hand, lacks a few features compared to Series 7 and the S5 custom SoC. Although, the Series 7 and 8 should charge faster.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that by considering the SE, you’re not missing out on a lot of features except ECG and Blood Oxygen. Considering the SE’s price will also go down if you’re running short on money, it’s still a great buy. However, we can’t say the same to Series 7 users, as they hardly miss out on anything.

That said, get the Series SE if you’re short on money; get the Series 7 if you absolutely need ECG and Blood Oxygen; get the Series 8 if you want the latest and greatest.

What are your thoughts about Series 8? Do you think it’s worth upgrading from Series 7 or SE? Let us know in the comments below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a Linux and Tech Writer. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, or hunting heads in competitive FPS games,

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022