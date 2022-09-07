Apple Watch Series 8 Vs 7 Vs SE: Which One Should You Consider?

Apple introduced some of its latest “innovations” by launching the Series 8 smartwatch, which unsurprisingly looks the same as last year’s Series 7. While Apple unequivocally claims that it’s the best bleeding-edge smartwatches ever created, you might want to look back and decide between the Series 8. The previous generation watches to save money. Hence, in this article, let’s look at the Series 8 vs. 7 vs. SE comparison and find out which one’s the best for you.

Apple Watch Series 8 Vs. 7 Vs. SE: It’s Easy

Apple’s latest Series 8, launched at its Far Out event, brings in new software features. Likewise, here’s a quick comparison of the Series 8, Series 7, and the good-old SE.

Here are all the Series 8 features.

Features Specifications Display 1.99-inches Design Similar to Series 7’s Performance Apple S8 SoC Size 47 mm Colors Red, Sliver, Midnight, and Starlight Battery 18-hour battery life without Low Power Mode

36-hour battery life with Low Power Mode OS watchOS 9 Pricing Starts at $399 (GPS variant) and $499 (Cellular variant)

Here are all the Series 7 features

Features Specifications Display 1.91-inches Design Aluminum, Stainless Steel, and Titanium variants with a slightly curved display. Performance Apple S8 SoC Size 45 mm or 41 mm Colors Red, Sliver, Midnight, and Starlight Battery 18 hours *claimed OS watchOS 8 Pricing Starting $399

Apple Watch SE specifications

Feature Specifications Display 30% larger than Series 3 Design Flat screen and stainless steel build Performance Apple S5 SoC Size 44 mm or 40 mm Colors Red, Sliver, Midnight, and Starlight Battery 18 hours *claimed OS watchOS 8 Pricing Starting $279

The major differences between Series 8 and 7 are the temperature sensor and a bigger display. Apart from that, there are a few new software features such as blood pressure monitoring, diabetes detection, and crash detection. However, there’s no reason not to consider the Series 8 over 7 if you only care about the new software features.

If you own a Series 3 and want to upgrade, the Series 7 will be your best bet, considering the prices will go down once Series 8 is out. The SE, on the other hand, lacks a few features compared to Series 7 and the S5 custom SoC. Although, the Series 7 and 8 should charge faster.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that by considering the SE, you’re not missing out on a lot of features except ECG and Blood Oxygen. Considering the SE’s price will also go down if you’re running short on money, it’s still a great buy. However, we can’t say the same to Series 7 users, as they hardly miss out on anything.

That said, get the Series SE if you’re short on money; get the Series 7 if you absolutely need ECG and Blood Oxygen; get the Series 8 if you want the latest and greatest.

What are your thoughts about Series 8? Do you think it’s worth upgrading from Series 7 or SE? Let us know in the comments below.