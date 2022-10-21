Apple TV+ Announces Underrated, A New Documentary On Basketball Legend Stephen Curry

Despite being regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, Stephen “Steph” Curry appears to be underrated. During his thirteen-year professional basketball career, Curry has become one of the sport’s most iconic players and perhaps the sport’s greatest shooter. In honor of Curry’s historic career, Apple Original Films, A24, and Curry’s own production company Unanimous Media have announced the release of Underrated, a documentary that will cover the entirety of Curry’s long career.

Apple Tv+ announces Underrated- documentary on Stephen Curry

The upcoming documentary will be directed by Emmy Award winner Peter Nicks who also happens to be the producer. Oscar nominee Ryan Coogler will co-produce the film with Erick Peyton. Underrated will examine both his historic success in the 2008 March Madness NCAA Tournament. It will also include his one-of-a-kind and game-changing playing style during his thirteen-year NBA career. Curry rose from obscurity to become one of the league’s most recognizable stars. Thus the film’s climax will include Curry’s 2022 run to his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors and his first NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Trophy.

The new film is part of A24 and Unanimous’ first-look agreement. This is also not A24’s first collaboration with Apple TV+. They recently launched the second season of their Emmy Award-nominated design docuseries Home. Underrated will join Apple TV+’s many award-winning shows that tell the real-life stories of some of the sports’ biggest names. No release date has been set for the documentary. However, if you would like a glimpse into some of Apple TV+’s sports content, you can check out here.