Apple To Pay $50 Million To Settle Case Against Defective MacBook Keyboards With Butterfly Keys

Reports are emerging that Apple has agreed to pay a compensation of $50 million in settlement for a class action lawsuit from the customers. The trillion-dollar company constantly keeps innovating, but some things, like the butterfly keyboard, backfire.

The lawsuit claims that the butterfly keyboards featured in MacBooks manufactured between 2015 and 2019 consisted of a design defect.

The claim

The settlement, filed on Monday in a San Jose, California federal court, pending the judge’s approval, contends that Apple knew about the defects in its “butterfly” keyboards as the company had “fraudulently concealed” the issue from consumers. Apple denied the wrongdoing.

Image: Pexels

The proposed settlement statement claims, “The proposed settlement to resolve this case is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing of any kind by Apple.”

The keyboard was one of Apple’s most criticized products. Customers claimed that they often suffered from unresponsive and sticky keys as a small amount of debris or dust made it difficult and annoying to type.

They also claimed that the company’s service program was insufficient as it often provided the replacement keyboard, which consisted of similar problems. The reaction from the company wasn’t satisfying either, as Schiller, back in 2019, said, “It had some things it did well, like creating a much more stable key platform.

It felt more firm and flat under your finger — some people like that, but others weren’t pleased. We got sort of a mixed reaction. We had some quality issues we had to work on,” he added, “People sometimes underestimate how much work goes into a keyboard, and that’s why most keyboards in the industry don’t change for 10 or 20 years.”

Settlements to be made by Apple

Lawyers expect a minimum payout of around $395 for those who underwent multiple keyboard replacements. $125 for users who replaced a single keyboard and $50 for the consumers who had to replace keycaps.

Reports suggest that the settlement covers the consumers who purchased MacBook Air, MacBook, and MacBook Pro models between 2015 and 2019 in the seven US states, including Washington, California, New York, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, and Michigan.