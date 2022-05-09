Apple Set To Launch AirPods Pro 2 And New Colors For AirPods Max

It’s already been more than three years since Apple launched the AirPods Pro. A report by Mark Gurman for Bloomberg suggests that Apple is all set to launch the next-generation AirPods Pro. Alongside the premium TWS, Apple might also announce new colors for AirPods Max.

Both devices could come with a couple of new features and fancy bells & whistles. Rumors suggest that the AirPods Pro 2 will get lossless playback for the first time. This could be a game-changer when paired with Apple Music lossless streaming.

AirPods Pro 2

The successor of AirPods Pro was long rumored. We came to know AirPods Pro 2 will get a new design and support for lossless audio playback in different leaks. It was also reported that new version would get some new health management and fitness tracking features.

While these leaks are good, the most important one missing was a possible launch date. In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Mark Gurman said that TWS is coming later this fall. Mark noted three years after the launch of the original AirPods Pro, batteries are in trouble for early buyers.

AirPods Max New Color

Besides confirming AirPods Pro 2 launch, Mark said Apple is working on the new AirPods Max color. Apple is already selling AirPods Max in five color options: Space Gray, Silver, Green, Pink, Sky, and Blue. It is not evident which new color options Apple will add now. Gurman is also hoping for a price drop for the AirPods Max.

He further thinks Apple might do more than just add new colors. The AirPods Max lacks features like lossless playback via wireless. If AirPods Pro 2 comes with lossless audio, Apple will also have to introduce the lossless audio in more expensive AirPods Max.

What are your expectations from AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max? Which AirPods are you most excited about, do let us know in the comments.