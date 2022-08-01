Apple Store Down In Some Countries: Is Something New Coming?

The Apple Store is currently down in multiple regions. However, only the ‘store’ section within the webpage seems to be down. Since the website sells devices such as iPhones, iPods, iMacs, Macbooks, and accessories, users worldwide depend on it for online purchases.

Apple is reportedly making changes to the website. We’re making updates to the Apple Store,” the website says. It could be regular server maintenance by Apple. However, if it’s not a maintenance issue, Apple could vaguely hint at a new product arrival in the Apple Store.

Image: Apple

The Apple Store is facing outages in many areas. Although the downtime is not worldwide, the service is down in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and a few others. And, Apple is advising its customers to “check back soon.”

With the Apple Store being down, Apple could vaguely hint at a new product arrival. Although the company hasn’t announced, fans expect a new entry. Is Apple bringing something new coming to its website?

A surprising product from Apple?

The Apple stores currently sell various Apple products, such as Mac personal computers, iPhone smartphones, iPad tablets, Apple Watch smartwatches, Apple TV digital media players, software, Apple-branded, and select third-party accessories. However, Apple is hinting at a new arrival.

According to fans, Apple could bring a new magic keyboard to the store. And some others are hoping it to be an iPod touch 8th Gen. However an iPod touch is highly unlikely as the company discontinued the device back in May. Although some of the fans are optimistic, others are dead sure that it’s regular server maintenance.

It’s still unclear if the downtime is related to scheduled maintenance or a launch of a new product. You could also see some promotional offers on Apple’s online store. However, it seems out of place for Apple to pull down their services to push maintenance fixes, especially at such a large scale.

What are your thoughts on the Apple store being unserviceable? Do you think it’s a maintenance fix, or is Apple doing this on purpose? Comment your thoughts down below.