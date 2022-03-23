What Should You Do About iOS 15.4 Battery Drain?

Some users are reporting battery drains on their iPhones since updating to iOS 15.4. There are a few things that you can do if your phone’s backup is also affected. It is the latest iOS update and brings stability and security improvements. If you haven’t updated to iOS 15.4 yet, we’d first ask you to update your iPhone.

The iOS 15.4 update brings important new features to your iPhone. If you have an iPhone 12 or later, iOS 15.4 lets you use Face ID with the mask on. While that’s reason enough to update, you can see what all Apple has added with the update here.

However, if you’ve already updated and are facing a battery drain on iOS 15.4, here’s what you can do about it.

Give it time

Thanks for reaching out! We'll be happy to help. It's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update.



Let's have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further. — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 19, 2022

It’s not me asking you to do this; it is Apple. An iPhone user started a Twitter thread about iOS 15.4 battery drain, and Apple Support responded to the thread. Apple tweeted, “It’s normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update.” This means the battery backup should go back to normal after 48 hours.

One of our team members has an iPhone 11 and an iPhone 12 Mini. Both devices are updated to iOS 15.4, and he confirmed that he’s getting better battery backup since the update. If you’re also updated right now, give your phone some time to optimize itself for the changes.

Apple rolled out iOS 15.4 last week, and more and more people have been downloading it since then. If you are among the early birds and the battery drain problem hasn’t gone through even after 48 hours, you should contact Apple Support.

The easiest way is to download the Apple Support app from the App Store. When you open the Apple Support app, go to Device Performance > Battery performance, scroll to the bottom and choose to chat or go on a call with the support team.

Do share with us your iOS 15.4 battery drain experience in the comments.