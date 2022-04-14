Log Out
These Shot On iPhone Macro Pictures Will Blow Your Mind

These macro shots from iPhone are way too good!

“Sea Glass” by Guido Cassanelli (@laion.ph). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Apple’s Shot on iPhone challenge is over now. Apple announced the top ten winners who captured the best macro images using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Among the top ten winners, two hail from India, with other finalists from China, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the US.

What is the Shot On iPhone contest?

Apple released the list of the top ten people who captured the most scintillating macro photos. A panel of ten judges made decisions on which photos stood apart.

The judges include eminent photographers from top magazines and companies of the world. According to the apple blog post, the judges’ names include – Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance, and Pamela Chen.

Shot on iphone
Image Credits: “Art in Nature” (spiderweb) by Prajwal Chougule (@prajwal.photos)

Two photographers from India made it to the top 10 list of macro shots in the Shot on iPhone contest. Photographers from the US, Thailand, Spain, China, and other few countries also are on the list.

Most winning shots belong to the nature category while a few were quite different, like the “strawberry in soda” shot.

What’s next for winners?

Apple has published the winning images from the Shot on iPhone contest on its official channels. It will also publish these winning photographs with due credit to the owners.

The creations may appear in upcoming digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards, or in a public photo exhibition. It will give maximum exposure to the creativity of these artists while promoting the efficacy of the iPhone 13 camera capabilities.

Contest judges Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, and Pamela Chen will join customers at Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City. They will answer the burning questions about iPhone 13 macro photography capabilities.

Plus, budding photographers will have hands-on experience to learn how to use iPhone to take world-class macro shots. Even if you miss this event, you catch the next few sessions to educate users about iPhone photography. All the details of future events and contests like Shot on iPhone are available on the Apple website.

Abhishek Mishra

