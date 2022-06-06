Apple Reveals iOS 16 Featuring Major Upgrades

Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 by showcasing its next operating system upgrade: iOS 16. The new operating system brings massive improvements to the lock screens and messages. The new iOS 16 features a lot of major and minor upgrades.

The public beta for the new iOS 16 will be coming in July. Until then, check out all the major features coming to the latest iPhones with iOS 16.

iOS 16 personalized lock screen

One of the biggest highlights of iOS 16 was the changes made to the lock screen. Now you can customize your lock screen like never before. You can now make your lock screen look like a magazine cover and add widgets. Users can also create multiple lock screens and switch between them on the fly.

Apple has also repositioned lock screen notifications at the bottom of the screen. This will make it easier to interact with multiple notifications, especially with the new Live activities feature. This feature will help display live notifications like Uber rides, sporting events, and music.

Edit, undo, and unread text messages

Another major feature coming to iOS 16 is the ability to edit, undo, and unread messages. This feature will allow users to edit typos, recall accidental messages, and unread a message so they can come back to it later. Messages will now also support SharePlay.

Apple has also introduced another helpful feature for text messages: Dictation. This feature will allow users to type fluidly with both voice and touch.

iOS 16 Live Text feature and Visual Look Up





Apple’s Live Text feature will finally support video texts. The feature uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in images and videos. With this feature, you can easily copy and share text from any image and video you find on the internet.

Visual Look Up takes this feature one step further. It allows users to tap and hold on to the subject of an image to lift it from the background. They can then place it in other apps like Messages.

Additional upgrades

Apple is also upgrading some of the major apps in its library. You can expect more features in apps like Safari, Apple Maps, Apple Pay, CarPlay, Home, Fitness, and more.

