Apple Responds To Slower SSD Speeds On M2 MacBooks

When Apple announced its much-awaited M2-powered MacBook Air, users were thrilled. Everyone was eager to get their hands on the device and test it out. Unfortunately, while the laptop may have come with a big redesign and a new display housing, the reviews about its performance are mixed.

News sources confirmed that the laptop could lead to slow SSD speed in benchmark testing when the company announced the device that the base model with 256 GB storage has one NAND chip.

Slow speed in benchmarks

When it comes to the SSD speed, the new M2 MacBook Air shares the same story as the Pro model in benchmark tests. It was previously seen that the 256GB model of the MacBook Pro with the M2 chip had 50% slower SSD read speeds and 30% slower write speeds as compared to the previous generations in benchmarks.

This is because Apple is using single flash storage instead of two 120GB chips in the base models. YouTube channel Max Tech tested the performance with usage tests including file transfers, multitasking, Lightroom, Final Cut Pro, and Photoshop.

Apple Responds

Apple issued a statement to the news source The Verge, in which it responded to the speculations over the MacBook Air and Pro benchmarks.

The company said there might be differences compared to the previous models in benchmarks, but real-world performance is faster and more efficient. Apple remarked that the new MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro are ‘incredibly fast due to the M2.

Find your dream job

”These new systems use a new higher density NAND that delivers 256 GB storage using a single chip,” the trillion-dollar company said. It further added that the benchmarks might show a difference in performance, but the laptops will be faster and better when it comes to real-world activities.

It is unclear if Apple refers specifically to real-world SSD performance or the overall system. While the company continues to back its trademark product, we will have to wait for relevant tests to see how the machine performs in everyday tasks.