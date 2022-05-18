Apple Releases App Store Features Videos To Help Developers Know It Better

Apple App Store provides tools, resources, and features for App Store developers. So the developers can use them and make their apps discoverable and engaging.

In the same direction, Apple has released some feature videos for developers. The videos will help app developers benefit from their app store pages, in-app events, and subscriptions.

App Store Features Videos

The first video is Explore in-app events. In this video, the developers will come to know more about in-app events. They will get recommendations, tips, and best practices to make the content and event within their app discoverable.

The next video is to create custom product pages. It explains how developers can set up custom product pages in App Store Connect. The video features tutorial for seeing an app’s performance in App Analytics.

The third video talks about optimizing the product page. It includes how developers can use product page optimization to make their app store page more effective and relevant. The video further talks about the setup process in App Store Connect. How developers can test different app icons, screenshots, and app previews in their apps.

The fourth video is all about discovering custom offers for subscriptions. Developers can watch it to learn how to set up custom offer code campaigns. They will also know implementation tips and best practices to get the most out of their campaigns.

Last but not least, optimize subscriptions for success. It will help developers optimize app subscription strategies. The video further explains subscriber acquisition strategies and implementation best practices.

All five videos are available to watch on the Apple Developer website. If you are an App Store developer, you can watch these videos to make your app or game more successful.