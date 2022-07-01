Apple Online Store Currently Down In The U.S.

The Apple Online Store answers the needs of numerous users daily. However, it is currently down in the United States for the users, and the placeholder says Apple is “making updates” to the website. However, there is still a lot of confusion surrounding it.

Apple isn’t really clear when providing details about the updates to the Apple Online Store. However, a reason could be the beginning of the pre-orders for the M2 MacBook Air. Usually, the company takes its site down before launching new products for sale, and interestingly, it often takes place on Fridays.

9to5Mac spotted the change first. Considering there are new rumors about the M2 MacBook Air preorders every day, Apple might have enthusiasts in for a treat sooner than expected.

The company announced the M2 MacBook Air at the WWDC 2022 in June, but Apple claimed it would be available in the stores during July. As per a recent report, the sales of the M2 MacBook Air will begin on July 15, but the pre-orders will be available before it.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro, which features the M2 chip, arrived in the stores last week. But you should read this if you’re planning to buy the M2 MacBook Pro.

Although there aren’t a lot of rumors about the new products launching soon, the updates to the Apple Online store could also be internal improvements to the website instead of product launches. We can confirm something only after the store is back online.

It’s also worth considering that while the U.S. Apple Online Store is down, it remains accessible through the official app and website in other countries.