Apple Sent A Mysterious iOS Adapter To The FCC

Apple has sent a mysterious Network Adapter to the FCC for approval. As per the latest FCC filing, a new Network Adapter running iOS was sent for regulatory testing. The sample unit was sent to FCC earlier this year on 22 January 2022.

Apple’s mysterious iOS adapter

Whenever a company designs a product with radio frequencies such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, the company must get FCC approval. In the FCC filing, the product is described as a network adapter and codenamed “A2657.”

The filing doesn’t feature an image of the product, but it mentions some internal hardware specifications. The network adapter packs an integral battery. It has two-gigabit ethernet ports, a USB-C connector, and an antenna. FCC filing confirms the device supports Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth, and NFC.

It also has 1.5GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. One more device variant features a lightning port instead of USB-C and 1GB RAM. The device is designed to work with a computer and receive the necessary power through a USB-A port.

The device runs a firmware “19F47” on the software front, which is an early internal version of iOS 15.5. It is also safe to assume that the network adapter might be running Apple Silicon. FCC has tested the device by connecting it to a MacBook Pro and iMac. No further details are revealed about the device as Apple has requested a non-disclosure agreement until October 2022.

Although Apple has sent the network adapter for FCC approval, it doesn’t mean the Cupertino giant will launch for the consumers. It might be possible that the device is for internal use. It could be a tool for Apple technicians to repair iPhones or Macs.

Still, if Apple plans to launch the product for consumers, It might be an AirPort replacement or a modern Network hub. What do you guys think about the network adapter? Which product will it be? Let us know in the comments.