Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Now Charges Faster, But Is It Safe?

With the introduction of MagSafe, Apple came up with a suite of accessories. One of these is the MagSafe Battery Pack. It is a smart use of MagSafe on the iPhone and also gave some extra juice to the compact iPhone 12 Mini.

iPhone users were happy about the MagSafe battery pack, but the only complaint was its slower 5W charging. The complaints seem legit, as, in 2022, 5W charging feels like a joke. Now Apple is trying to fix the MagSafe Battery Pack by updating the charging speed to 7.5W.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack 7.5W Charging

Image: Apple

The company has released a new firmware(2.7) for MagSafe Battery Pack to charge iPhones faster. How much faster? 7.5W now vs. 5W earlier. iPhone 12 Mini users with a smaller battery will love this upgrade. If you want to use 7.5W charging on your MagSafe Battery Pack, you will have to update it to the latest firmware.

There are two ways to update the MagSafe battery pack: Automatically and Manual. The automatic update will start as soon as you attach your MagSafe battery pack to your iPhone. But the problem with the automatic update is it might take about one week for the update to complete.

You will have to do it manually if you want it right now. For the manual update of MagSafe Battery Pack firmware, you will need an iPad or Mac and a lightning to USB cable.

You need to plug the lightning connector end into your Magsafe Battery pack and the other end into your Mac or iPad. With this process, the update will take only 5 minutes. If you are not sure whether MagSafe Battery Pack is updated to version 2.7, check the firmware version by following these steps.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Step 2: Under the Settings app, scroll down to General settings and tap on it.

Step 3: Once you are on the General settings page, tap on About.

Step 4: In the About section, you will find your MagSafe Battery Pack, tap on it, and see the firmware version.

If you are successfully updated to version 2.7, you can charge your iPhone at 7.5W. You will notice a slightly fast charging while charging your iPhone using the MagSafe Battery Pack.

While we appreciate the faster-charging speed, the MagSafe battery pack is known for notoriously heating up the iPhone. You’re especially likely to feel the heat if you’re using your iPhone without a case. That was the scene with 5-watt charging, so has Apple optimized it for faster charging?

We don’t have a word from Apple about how the MagSafe battery pack will cool itself down, but we think Apple has tweaked the charging frequency to cool it down. What do you think about Apple releasing a firmware update for its MagSafe Battery Pack? Do let us know in the comments.