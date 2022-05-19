Apple Launches New Professional Training Tools For IT Professionals

Apple has launched updated professional training and certifications for IT professionals indulged in IT support and management. The company has completely redesigned the training. It is now moved online, where professionals can take courses at their own pace.

Apple Professional Training

Apart from redesigning the training program, the company has made available two new courses. These courses include ‘Apple Device Support’ and ‘Apple Deployment and Management.’ Both courses are available now at training.apple.com.

After completing the course, professionals can give an exam based on those courses. Apple will charge $149 for each exam. After passing the exams, Apple will provide digital badges. IT professionals can directly add the badges to their Resume.

The first course, Apple Device Support, includes articles and guided exercises. The course covers tools, services, and best practices for Apple products with 14 hours of content. After this, interested candidates can take the exam. If passed, they will get the certification.

The Apple Deployment and Management course covers configuring, managing, and securing Apple products using Mobile Device Management (MDM). The length of the course is 13 hours. Once the course is complete, candidates can take the exam and get the certification.

Apple device management and security company Jamf has reported that professionals managing Apple products at work have grown more than 150% to 100k members. With the introduction of these new courses, more and more IT professionals will take the courses and get digital badges from Apple.

Jobs in computer and information systems are available more than any occupation. Companies like Ford are looking for Apple IT professionals to take care of their Apple products at work. Would you be interested in taking these courses and getting a certification from Apple? Let us know in the comments.