Kuo Says Apple iPhone Will Ditch The Lightning Port For USB-C

Apple will ditch its lightning port and switch to USB-C with the 2023 iPhone models. We have been getting rumors of Apple bringing a USB-C port to iPhones. The latest information comes from renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. As per Kuo’s latest survey, 2023 iPhone models will ditch the lightning port in favor of a USB-C port.

iPhone with Type-C port

(2/2)

It's expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple's ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market's focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories' adoption of USB-C ports. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 11, 2022

The introduction of a USB-C port will improve iPhone transfer speed. Not just transfer, it will increase the charging speed. Currently, iPhones only support 20W charging. If we compare this charging speed to Android smartphones, the competition is not close. We have Android smartphones charging at a crazy fast speed, up to 150W.

When Apple starts using USB-C ports, it might bring faster charging on iPhones. As of now, these improvements are only evident in hardware designs. The final specs details are going to differ and will depend on iOS support.

Kuo also believes that USB-C components like IC Controller and Connector will be the market focus in the next 1-2 years. They will get tons of orders when iPhones and accessories adopt USB-C ports suddenly.

Apple ditching its proprietary lightning port could be under EU pressure. The Cupertino giant faces huge pressure from the European Union to use a universal charging port like USB Type-C on iPhones. It appears the company has finalized and will execute it in 2023.

If the reports become true, iPhones launching later this year will become the last iPhones to ship with lightning ports. Which port would you prefer on your iPhone, lightning or USB-C? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.