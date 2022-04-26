Apple Signs Deal With China’s BOE For iPhone 14 Screens

Apple has signed a deal with BOE to provide 50 million 6.1-inch OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone 14. The remaining models will still use the displays provided by Samsung and LG. The displays supplied by BOE will account for 20-25% of the total display panels used for the iPhone 14 series.

As we know, Apple will launch iPhone 14 series later this year, which is expected to have four models: iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Among these models, the standard iPhone 14 will feature OLED displays made by Chinese display maker BOE. This is the first time BOE has received an order from Apple for current-generation iPhones.

BOE OLED Display in iPhone 14

Earlier BOE was supplying displays to Apple but only for previous generation iPhones. Even in previous generations, BOE displays were mainly used for resale or replacement. Now finally Apple has agreed upon a deal to use BOE-made OLED panels in its latest iPhones.

BOE was trying for the last few years to grab a deal from Apple to supply OLED panels for current-generation iPhones. But BOE displays couldn’t pass the standard tests conducted by Apple. Now it seems BOE has improved the quality of its display panels and that’s why the company is able to strike a deal with the Cupertino giant for the iPhone 14.

To meet the supply demands BOE will set up a new production unit in its Sichuan B16 factory. In the OLED display industry, BOE is growing at a rapid pace. In 2022, the company is expected to ship 60 million OLED panels, making it the 2nd largest OLED display maker in the world right after Samsung.

What do you think about BOE OLED panels getting used in the upcoming iPhone 14? Do you think BOE displays will be as good as Samsung and LG panels? Let us know in the comments.