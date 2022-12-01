Apple iOS 16.1.2 Rollout With Crash Detection Improvements

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models bring car crash detection and satellite calling features to Apple devices. Now with the latest iOS 16.1.2 update, Apple is rolling out some improvements to its car crash detection feature. The update also brings some carrier improvements, but details are scarce on what exactly Apple is improving here.

The iPhone 14 lineup has had its fair share of issues; car crash detection has been a particularly notorious one. The crash detection feature on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models has been reportedly going haywire and calling emergency services despite not being in a crash. In certain cases, the iPhone called the cops when the user carried it onto a roller coaster ride. Apparently, the iPhone assumed the roller coaster to be a car crash and called the police.

While the iOS 16.1.2 update rolls out for iPhone 8 and later devices, crash detection improvements are reserved for iPhone 14 models. For older iPhone models, the update is bringing ‘improved compatibility with network providers.’

We should keep in mind that despite all the testing, this is the first time Apple has incorporated this feature into an iPhone. Now, with iOS 16.1.2, the company is improving its crash detection feature. It is possible that Apple worked on the sensitivity and the way crash detection sets off.

Users should keep their device software up to date. Be it iPhone or Android, and software updates bring more stability, performance, and security improvements when needed. So iPhone 14 or older, if there’s an update available, it is best to update your iPhone. While the iOS 16.1.2 update is bringing only two improvements, the 16.2 update is supposed to be a big one.

Apple’s iOS 16.2 update is expected to bring features like sports scores and live activities to the lock screen. 16.2 will also bring more Always-on display customization options, freeform visual notes, and 5G support for iPhone users in India. We expect iOS 16.2 to roll out sometime in December.