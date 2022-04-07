iOS 15.5 Could Bring External Purchase Support To App Store

Apple has just pushed iOS 15.5 to the developers in beta 1. This suggests that it won’t be long before iOS 15.5 is available to the masses. The latest update doesn’t come with any significant updates like Face ID working with a mask on iOS 15.4. However, iOS 15.5 has some handy features, which many iPhone users would surely appreciate. Here’s what you need to know about iOS 15.5 before enrolling the beta 1.

Beta 1 of iOS 15.5 is live now and can be downloaded and installed if compatible with the user’s iPhone. The update is not for everyone, as it is still in beta to check bugs and overall stability. If you plan to try it anyway, we recommend you back up your data to avoid any loss in data. Since the beta is now live, we can expect the public releases after the bugs are patched, and the OS is stable. This may take around 2-3 months.

External purchase support on App Store

9to5Mac spotted code in iOS 15.5 beta which hints that Apple could allow users to make external from third-party apps instead of using the App Store’s in-app purchases system. Still, each request will have to be approved by Apple.

Before making any payments from an external mode, the user will see the below message.

External purchases from [app’s name] may still exist. You cannot manage or cancel any external purchases through the App Store. For more information, contact the developer.

Image: 9to5 Mac

Further, the report says that users will be alerted when an app that offers external purchases is opened for the first time. The alert will be limited to the ‘reader apps’ and won’t be available for every app.

Reader apps offer digital content like books, magazines, songs, and videos. Additionally, Netherlands’ dating apps will be able to use Apple’s in-app purchases system along with a third-party payment mode.

Another feature (found by 9to5Mac) deals with the iTunes Pass. The gift card has been renamed to Apple Account Card. This didn’t come as any surprise as the iTunes app is long gone, and it only makes sense to rename the feature.

Additionally, iOS 15.5 brings new Pay and Request buttons in the Apple Wallet app (spotted by MacRumors). The feature should make cashless transactions much easier to send and receive money from contacts.