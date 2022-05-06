Apple, Google, And Microsoft Commit To Passwordless Login FIDO

Apple, Google, and Microsoft have expanded support for a common passwordless sign-in standard developed by FIDO Alliance and World Wide Web Consortium. It will allow websites and apps to add support for passwordless sign-in.

Many tech companies, including these three, worked with FIDO Alliance and W3C to develop the passwordless sign-in standard. The standard is already supported on billions of devices. Big tech companies are building the support for the passwordless sign-in standard in their operating systems.

Apple, Google, and Microsoft passwordless login

Big Tech already supports the standard to enable the passwordless sign-in, but the current implementation is different. It requires signing into each website or app with a new device before they can use the passwordless sign-in.

Google had announced its support for FIDO sign-in back in 2019 too. The latest announcement of Apple, Google, and Micorosft expanding the support for the standard means two things.

First, it will allow users to automatically access their FIDO sign-in credentials(also known as passkey) on their devices, even newer ones, without re-enrolling their accounts.

Second, one can use FIDO authentication on their smartphone to sign in to a website or app on a nearby device. It doesn’t matter which operating system or browser is in use.

These three tech giants own all the popular operating systems. As they adopt the FIDO Alliance standard, more and more companies can offer FIDO credentials without needing a password as a method to sign in or account recovery.

The changes will be available across Apple, Google, and Microsoft operating systems in the coming year. What do you think about the passwordless sign-in feature? Let us know in the comments.