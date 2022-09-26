Apple Festive Offer Sale Has The iPhone 14, Watch 8, And More At ₹7,000 Instant Discounts, No Cost EMI

After Amazon and Flipkart, the Apple festive offer sale is now underway. Festive discounts are the best time to buy new gadgets because of massive discounts, and that’s what’s happening at the Apple sale right now.

While the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon festive sale offer massive discounts, the Apple store’s festive offer sale is different. Here, consumers can score a great deal on the latest generations of Apple products.

As a result, the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and other products are all available at affordable prices. Other than the discounts, users can also utilise no-cost EMI and low-interest EMI options. However, the best offers are available on either an HDFC or American Express card, as they give the user an instant discount.

iPhone 14 from INR 74,000

Image: Apple

American Express and HDFC cards offer a 7% instant discount on orders above INR 41,900. Therefore, users can buy the iPhone 14 for INR 74,300 with an INR 5,600 discount. Similar discounts are available for the iPhone 14 Pro models and the iPhone 13 lineup as well.

Buyers could relish this opportunity to purchase an iPhone if they missed out on the iPhone 13 sale during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2022. Originally priced at INR 69,900, users can get the base iPhone 13 with 128GB storage for INR 65,000. Consumers can also trade in their older smartphones for extra discounts.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 8, priced at INR 45,900, and the Apple Watch Ultra at INR 89,900 are eligible for the 7% discount. Since these are the latest Apple products, the price deduction is not substantial.

Buyers can check out all the deals on the sale from the official Apple Store online website.

How to buy non-discounted items at Apple festive offer sale with discount

Image: Apple

Apple has decided to leave the AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch SE out of the festive offers. Since both products are priced below INR 41,900, the 7% instant discount doesn’t apply. However, users can technically still secure a discount on these products.

Apple’s 7% discount applies across the entire product lineup at this price point. So users can club their orders with friends or family members to gain additional discounts.

For instance, two pairs of AirPods cost INR 53,800. With the 7% discount, users can purchase them for under INR 50,000. The same applies to the Watch SE and other accessories. However, Apple has capped the discount at INR 7,000, so users cannot score additional discounts beyond the INR 70,000 mark.

What are you buying from the Apple festive season sale? Are you buying, or are you going to wait for the next sale? Do let us know in the comments.