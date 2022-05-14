Apple Could Release A Cheaper Apple TV In 2022

Apple TV, however good, stands at an expensive price tag. Rumors suggest that the company is working on a cheaper alternative. A device that is affordable and is for the masses. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made his claims via tweet this Friday.

According to Kuo, it’s the company’s attempt to improve the cost structure of the device line. He said, “I think that Apple’s aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors”.

How costly is the Apple TV right now?

image credit: apple.com

The device is currently priced at $149 for a 32GB Apple TV HD. Another option, the Apple TV 4K, starts at $179 for the same amount of storage with 64GB but still costs more. Customers would be quite happy if provided with a cheaper alternative.

There is undoubtedly a market and space for a cheaper option. Things like not having internal storage altogether and ditching apple arcade support should not be a deal-breaker. It’ll suffice if it only streams content from streaming platforms like Netflix and Apple TV+.

According to an article by iMore and analyst, Kuo apple will be acting soon on it. He said,

“Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple’s aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors.”

Streaming sticks in the market from companies like Amazon (Amazon Fire Stick), and Google offer the Apple TV and access to Apple TV+. However, the experience ain’t the same when compared to TV OS. Apple coming up with an aggressively priced product would make utmost sense. Hopefully, our prayers are heard and Apple gives us what we want.

It is rumored to arrive sometime in 2022. Are you excited about an upcoming alternative that is cheaper? Would you buy it? Share your thoughts.