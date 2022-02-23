Apple Car Module In The Making By A Korean Company

While the Apple Car may not hit the market soon, the rumor mill is heating up again. Recent reports claim that a South Korean company makes test modules for Apple Cars.

Reportedly, the South Korean company will be working on the module for a chip that operates the autopilot function. Apple Korea has delivered a similar module and package for the M1 chip in the past too.

The Apple Car is coming

Image: Vanarama

The Apple Car has been in the rumors for years now. It was expected to debut in 2019 when Apple hired an ex-Tesla engineer. Then the rumor mill got hot around 2019 again, and we received speculations like the car sporting its own LiDAR system.

A more recent report hints at Apple working on an iPhone car crash detection system. Lastly, we got a good look at what the Apple Car might really look like. Now, The Elec reports that the Apple Car’s module is in the making in South Korea.

This is a South Korean outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) company. Elec said that the OSAT will work on a module that’ll operate the autopilot system. This is similar to what Tesla did back in the day.

It is also reported that the project has been going on for almost a year now and is expected to be finished by 2023. There are also rumors that Apple and Foxconn will set up an assembly line for Apple Cars in Thailand by 2025.

While all of this sounds pretty much in line with other Apple products, we’ll ask you to take this with a grain of salt. That said, there are a bunch of rumors surrounding 2025 and 2026. These years are supposed to deliver us a foldable iPhone, a foldable iMac, and the first confirmation of an Apple Car.

How much of it do you think will be reality? Let us know in the comments.