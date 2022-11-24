These Are The Best Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now

Apple makes premium products that command a premium price. But the holiday season is here, which means the Apple Black Friday sale is on, and you can get these premium products at massive discounts. Apple recently introduced fresh products into their lineup, which means last year’s products were already selling at good discounts.

Add that to the holiday offers, and buyers can get great deals on their entry into the Apple ecosystem. Products like the Apple Watch Series 7 are going for as low as $284 in the Apple Black Friday sale. Users can also get great deals on iPads, AirPods, and the Mac lineup. So without further delay, here are the best Apple Black Friday sale deals to get now.

Apple Black Friday sale best deals

As much as we’d like to include iPhones in these deals, there are no great iPhone deals at the moment. The iPhone 14 lineup is selling at regular prices, and the iPhone 13 models are already well-discounted. Check out this article if you’re confused about which iPhone to buy. Keep reading for Black Friday deals on Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, and Mac lineup.

Apple Watch Black Friday Deals

Image: Apple

Apple Watch Ultra: Most users don’t need it, but Apple packed the best of everything in the Apple Watch Ultra. You can check out the whole specifications here, and it is currently available on BestBuy for $739

Apple Watch Series 8: This is the latest Apple Watch that comes with the latest bells and whistles, like the Always-On display and the temperature sensor. You can get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $379 from BestBuy.

Apple Watch Series 7: We compared the Series 7 with the latest Series 8, and it turns out you can’t go wrong with either. That said, the Series 7 is an outgoing model, currently selling at BestBuy for $329. So if you want to save some more bucks over the Series 8, this is the one to go for.

Apple Watch SE: This option is here because it is the most accessible Apple Watch in the lineup, and the Apple Black Friday sale has made it even more affordable. The Watch SE is available for as low as $229 in the sale.

Apple AirPods Black Friday deals

Image: Apple

If you’re looking for a pair of TWS to go with the rest of your Apple ecosystem, the AirPods are a good fit. With the launch of the third-gen AirPods and the second-gen AirPods Pro, the lineup is now available at various price segments, and the deal gets further sweetened by the holiday season discounts

AirPods Pro 2: The second-gen AirPods Pro are the best ones available at a good discount. They come with active noise cancellation and spatial audio for an immersive experience. These are available on BestBuy for $199.

AirPods 3: AirPods Pro design minus the noise cancellation is a fitting description for the AirPods 3. BestBuy is selling these for $159 only, which is a great deal.

AirPods 2: For those who don’t mind buying previous-gen tech for a good discount, the AirPods 2 are currently available for just $99.

iPad Black Friday deals

Image: Apple

The iPad is a useful addition to the Apple ecosystem. It is a MacBook replacement in many use cases, aside from its own useful features. Here are the best iPad Black Friday deals for this year.

2021 iPad: The 2021 iPad, or the 9th gen iPad, is the last iPad with a home button. While the 2022 10th gen model gets a redesign, the 9th gen still makes for a good tablet at its $260 price on Amazon.

iPad Mini: The Mini sits perfectly between the base iPad and the iPad Air. For those looking for a handy tablet that packs a punch, the iPad Mini is available at best buy starting at $399.

M1 iPad Pro: The 2022 iPad Pro is out now, but the M1 chip still remains a ridiculously fast and future-proof chip for an iPad. The 11-inch iPad Pro is selling for $759, and the bigger 13-inch iPad with a mini LED display is available for $799. Both these tablets offer exclusive features like stage manager and reference mode, along with support for newer accessories like the Magic Keyboard.

Apple Mac Black Friday Sale lineup

Image: Apple

Macs are the tool of choice for professionals. The current MacBook lineup packs custom Apple silicon, great display and speakers, and a host of Apple apps. Companies like Adobe and Microsoft have optimized their software to work with Apple chips, giving these laptops great performance and value. Here are the best Mac deals on the Black Friday sale.

M2 MacBook Air: M2 chip, new design, and the MagSafe charger are the top three reasons to buy this machine. The M2 MacBook Air is selling in the Black Friday sale for $1049.

M1 MacBook Air: The M1 MacBook Air is also a powerful laptop that can handle light to moderate usage like a breeze. It is also a thin and light machine with great battery backup, making it an ideal travel companion. The M1 MacBook Air is available for $799 at BestBuy.

M2 MacBook Pro: The Pro model MacBooks offer more performance on tap, thanks to the active cooling. This model also comes with great battery life, a Pro display, and good speakers. Despite being the newer model, the M2 MacBook Pro is available for $1149 in this sale.

MacBook Pro 16: The lineup got serious when Apple launched the 14 and 16-inch MacBooks. This 16-inch MacBook Pro is packing the M1 Pro chip, but it can be configured with an M1 Max chip. In the current M1 Pro specification, this laptop is selling for $1999.

Mac Mini: This is as DIY a Mac as it gets. Mac Mini buyers can build an entire setup around this device. If you’re looking for something flexible and configurable for a good price, get the Mac Mini for $664.

Apple Store Online also offers gift card

Image: Apple

The holiday season means holiday discounts across platforms, and Apple wasn’t going to be left out. From Friday to Monday, i.e. 25 to 28 November, Apple is offering gift cards against eligible purchases. You can use this gift card for later purchases on the Apple online store. Here are the gift card values you’ll get on various purchases.

$50 gift card on iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 12, and iPhone SE.

$75 gift card on AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 2, and AirPods 3

Apple Watch SE buyers get a $50 gift card

$50 gift card on iPad 9th Gen, iPad Mini, and iPad Air

Up to $250 gift card on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, or iMac

Accessories like Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2 also get $50.

Do let us know which one do you think is the best Apple Black Friday Deal in the comments.