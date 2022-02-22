Apple AR/VR Headset Is Almost Complete & Ready For Production

Apple’s AR/VR Headset is nearly complete after passing its critical production tests. According to the headset’s component suppliers, the device has completed second-phase engineering validation tests (EVT 2). The device appears to be on track to be released by the end of 2022.

The information comes from Digitimes, which indicates the headset is already past the design and development feature and may go into production this year. This means that Apple has created a working AR/VR Headset prototype with mass-produced parts.

These EVT 2 prototypes are generally for developers to test before the product’s official release. The next step would be to send the prototype for design validation testing (DVT). At that point, these designs are usually very similar to the final product.

The device is meant to be a high-end headset, just like Meta’s Project Cambria. You can check out our other articles if you want to know more about the Apple AR/VR Headset specs and price.

The headset will likely be announced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 7, 2022. It is also very likely that the headset will be out by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The reason Apple is likely to announce the product during WWDC is to make other developers excited for the product. This excitement would later turn into companies creating more content for Apple’s AR/VR Headset.

If Apple understands how important content is for AR and VR, they are making the right move by promoting it to developers first.