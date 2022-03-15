[Update] Apex Legends Is Borked Again On Steam Deck & Linux

Steam Deck fans and the Linux community were entranced when Apex Legends finally started working on the Steam Deck and got the Deck verified badge. However, some of the recent reports on Protondb suggest that the game has stopped working.

Update [7:58 am GMT] The latest report from SteamDB suggests that the easyanticheat_x64.so file has been added to the 1172471 depot. The game should now be playable again on Linux and Steam Deck.

According to the most recent reports on the platform, the game no longer works after the latest patch which removes Easy Anti-cheat ‘.so’ file on Linux, and fans are not happy about it.

According to SteamDB, the latest update removes the 4.06MiB “easyanticheat_x64.so” file responsible for running the game on Steam Deck and Linux.

What’s interesting is that neither Valve nor Respawn let players know prior to the update. It’s still unclear as to what’s going on, but we do expect either of the companies to come up with their reasons.

For the game to stop working even though it’s ‘Deck Verified’ is a shame. However, this could also be a mistake from Respawn’s side. People who backed up the easyanticheat_x64.so file were able to restore the game to a working state.

