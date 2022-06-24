‘Anna’: New K-Drama Spreads A Riveting Web Of Lies

With its everlasting new and innovative stories to portray in action, the Hallyu world of South Korea has brought another mesmerizing story to life, starring the actors Bae Suzy, Jung Eun-Chae, Kim Jun-Han, and Park Ye-young. The newly released posters have already got several of the fans excited, especially those who have been awaiting Bae Suzy’s return to the small screen.

The upcoming drama, Anna, will tell the story of Yoo Mi (Suzy), a woman who tells a small lie and ends up living someone else’s life. In the newly released teaser, Yoo Mi emerges from a crashed car with her bag in flames as she sets the scene by saying, “People write lies even in diaries that are read solely by them alone.”

Source: YouTube

The story is based on a bestselling novel “Intimate Strangers” written by Jung Han Ah, and the series has been directed by Lee Joo Young.

Newly released posters give fans the chills

The newly revealed posters give more insight into the network of characters surrounding Yoo Mi, who also leads another life as Anna. Her poster reinforces how ambitious of a character she is with the text, “It’s always been like this. I always do everything I put my mind to.”

The K-drama also features actors like Jung Eun-Chae, best known for her role in the K-drama ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ as well as actors Kim Jun-Han from the MBC K-drama, ‘One Spring Night’ and Park Ye-young from the recently ended popular tvN drama, ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’.

Source: Coupang Play

Viewers will have to wait and see if she really will be able to protect the life of lies she built as Anna.

“Anna” will premiere on June 24 at 8 p.m. KST.