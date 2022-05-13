Android Auto Gets A News Look And Neat New Features

Google has announced new updates for Android Auto. The updates include a brand new interface for Android Auto, improved Google Assistant, and the ability to watch videos on cars with Google built-in. Let’s take a look at all these new features coming to Android Auto in more detail.

Google confirmed that over 150 million cars are running Android Auto globally. The drivers prioritize three main features in their cars: Navigation, Media, and Communication. Google is releasing a brand new interface for Android Auto that will help drivers get directions faster, control media, and more.

Android Auto New Features

The biggest change in the Android Auto interface is a new split-screen mode. It will be available across every Android Auto compatible car, regardless of screen type or size. The split-screen mode will give all the features and optimize it for all screens.

You won’t have to return to the home screen or scroll through a list of apps. When all the most used features are available on the screen, it will become much easier for navigation, music playback, and communication.

The next feature coming to Android Auto is Google Assistant contextual suggestions. These suggestions include suggested replies, messages, sharing arrival times, or playing recommended music.

Not just with voice, You can message and call your favorite contacts with one tap. You can reply to messages by picking one of the suggested replies on the screen. Google will roll out these features in the coming months.

At CES, Google announced it would bring YouTube to cars with Google built-in. Now the company has announced more video streaming apps will join along with YouTube. For now, the list includes Tubi and Epix Now.

When the car is parked, you can directly watch videos on the car screen. In the coming months, Google will add support for web browsing. It means you can browse the web on your car display. Google will also let cast content from phone to car screen.

There are also concerns as to how these features will reach the market. A chip shortage has taken over the industry, and big manufacturers like BMW are also hit. However, Google optimizing Android Auto will update it for existing as well as new users, which is a good thing.

So, these are all the new features coming to Android Auto and Automotive OS. What are your thoughts about these new features coming to Android Auto? Let us know in the comments section.