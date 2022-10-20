Android 13 Go Announced With New Looks And Features: More Phones Coming In 2023

Google started the Android Go platform five years ago. The idea was to design a lightweight version of Android for entry-level smartphones with limited hardware capabilities. Android 13 Go will be the latest addition to the family, which will offer multiple new features in an overall economical package.

Google shared that over 130 million new users joined the Android Go platform in the last 12 months. The Go platform has over 250 million monthly active users. These numbers establish that Android Go phones are attracting the non-tech savvy audience and helping them transition to the smartphone era.

Android 13 Go: New features

Google announced that the Android 13 Go users won’t have to wait for their respective OEMs to disburse smaller updates. Google Play System Updates will arrive on Go edition devices to deliver smaller yet critical updates via the platform. The manufacturers can focus on optimizing and distributing the bigger and major updates.

Android 13 Go devices will also get the Discover feature to push content recommendations. Users will be able to view suggested content that might be relevant. All they need to do is swipe right from the home screen to go to the Discover page. Until now, Android Go lacked the new ‘Material You’ design. But Google will fill that gap in the Android Go edition.

Users will be able to use the customization power of Android to tweak the appearance of the device. Google says that you can customize your entire phone’s color scheme to coordinate with your wallpaper. In addition, the Android 13 Go devices will get Android 13 features like notification permissions, app language preferences, and more. Google didn’t announce which brands have begun working on the devices with Android 13 Go out of the box.

Make note that the phones with Android 13 Go will arrive next year and will mostly be under the $100 mark. Some exceptions can be there, but there is no dearth of $150-$200 smartphones running the latest build of Android with 4-6GB RAM.