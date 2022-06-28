Android 13 Beta 3.3 Update Makes Its Way To Pixel Devices

Android 13 reached platform stability this month with the third beta update. Later, Google pushed a second update this month to squash some persistent bugs in the UI, and now the third Android 13 beta update is here (Beta 3.3). The update squashes some bugs and takes Android 13 one step closer to stable.

In this article, let’s look at what’s fixed in the latest Android 13 beta 3.3 update. The update size is around 68 MB.

Android 13 Beta 3.3: What’s Fixed?

Here’s everything that has been fixed in Android 13 Beta 3.3.

An issue where the Pixel launcher, if the Always show keyboard option was enabled for the app drawer when the user closed the app drawer and opened an app folder on the Home screen, the keyboard was erroneously shown, has been fixed. (Issue #236584457)

option was enabled for the app drawer when the user closed the app drawer and opened an app folder on the Home screen, the keyboard was erroneously shown, has been fixed. (Issue #236584457) Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed in some cases, such as gesturing to go back. (Issue #236558007)

Fixed an issue where devices couldn’t connect to a WiFi network in some cases even when the network was available, and the signal strength was good. (Issue #236617510)

Fixed an issue where the BluetoothManagerService continued to try and bind to the TbsService even when Bluetooth.profile.ccp.server.enabled was false, leading to slow performance and cold starts for apps.

Fixed an issue where in some cases, after a device is plugged in to charge (for example, overnight), the device becomes unresponsive until it reboots.

Fixed a kernel issue with lib/list_debug.c that caused a kernel panic in some instances on some devices.

Fixed an issue with the Connectivity Thermal Power Manager that caused slow UI rendering, unresponsiveness in apps, and poor battery performance in some cases.

If your Pixel is enrolled in the Android 13 beta program, you should receive the Android 13 Beta 3.3 OTA update. What are your thoughts about Android 13? Let us know in the comments section below.