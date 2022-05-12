Android 13 Beta 2 Released! Here’s Everything New

Google released the first Android 13 Beta not too long ago, on April 26. Since the Google I/O ended yesterday, the giant has pushed the Beta 2 update since the Google I/O ended yesterday, bringing in new features and improvements. In this article, let’s look at everything new in Android 13 Beta 2.

The Beta 2 update is now seeding into Pixel 4, 4A,5,5A, 6, and 6 Pro devices.

Android 13 Beta 2 Features

Here’s every new feature and improvement in the Android 13 Beta 2 update.

1. UI improvements and the return of Pixel Launcher Search

Google has yet again updated the Now Playing notifications. In Beta 1, the giant added squiggly lines to the player, revealed in Google I/O 2021 during the Android 12 launch.

In the latest update, the play/pause, favorites, and Like/Dislike buttons have been shifted to the right rather than having them distributed across the player UI.

Aside from the player UI, there’s now a new unlocked pulsating animation that looks slick. There’s a new animation on the search bar when heading to the app menu. Here’s how it looks.

Regarding the search bar, we quite liked the Pixel Launcher search bar in the Developer Preview 2. However, Google removed it in the Beta 1 update. The same has been added back to Beta 2, and it works pretty well.

2. Battery Widget Changes and other changes

Abubakar Mohammed – Fossbytes

The battery widget, which previously appeared under the “Settings services” icon, appears under its name. Google has also added back the ability to turn on “Always show the icon when in vibrate mode” to know when the device is in vibrate mode.

The giant has also added a screen saver option in the display settings, added more tweaks to the display and the text size, and changed the UX from “Remove permissions and free-up space,” which most users didn’t previously understand, to “Pause app activity unused.” For starters, Android 13 will now prompt you to remove the unused apps.

So, these were the additions and improvements in Android 13 Beta 2. What are the upcoming Android 13 features that excite you the most? Let us know in the comments section below.