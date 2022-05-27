The Android 13 Beta 2.1 Update Squashes Some Bugs

Google is going on full throttle with its Android 13 releases. A new update hit Pixel devices yesterday, and it aims to fix some critical bugs in exchange for a smoother experience.

In this article, let’s look at everything Google has fixed in the Android 13 Beta 2.1 update. The update resolves some issues, which makes sense, as Android 13 will enter platform stability in June.

Android 13 Beta 2.1: What’s new and what’s fixed?

Here’s a list of all the issues Google has addressed in this update.

An issue where typing in the search bar resulted in an empty list of suggestions.

Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart when turning on the hotspot.

An issue where a continuous call dialing sound could be heard in the background during a phone call.

Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto.

There are a lot of minor improvements that Google says “improve the stability” of the OS. If you want to know more about the same, click here to read the official Android 13 Beta 2 release notes.

The update weighs only around 11 MB, suggesting that there aren’t any new features but bug fixes. However, expect Google to release an update with many features before Android 13 releases platform stability, just like it did with Android 12.