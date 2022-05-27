Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

The Android 13 Beta 2.1 Update Squashes Some Bugs

Bugs squashed!

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Android 13 beta 2.1 released
Image: Abubakar Mohammed

Google is going on full throttle with its Android 13 releases. A new update hit Pixel devices yesterday, and it aims to fix some critical bugs in exchange for a smoother experience.

In this article, let’s look at everything Google has fixed in the Android 13 Beta 2.1 update. The update resolves some issues, which makes sense, as Android 13 will enter platform stability in June.

Android 13 Beta 2.1: What’s new and what’s fixed?

Here’s a list of all the issues Google has addressed in this update.

  • An issue where typing in the search bar resulted in an empty list of suggestions.
  • Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart when turning on the hotspot.
  • An issue where a continuous call dialing sound could be heard in the background during a phone call.
  • Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto.

There are a lot of minor improvements that Google says “improve the stability” of the OS. If you want to know more about the same, click here to read the official Android 13 Beta 2 release notes.

The update weighs only around 11 MB, suggesting that there aren’t any new features but bug fixes. However, expect Google to release an update with many features before Android 13 releases platform stability, just like it did with Android 12.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022