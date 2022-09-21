Andor Release Schedule: Is Free Streaming Possible?

It’s once again time to take a journey to a galaxy far away. Yes, you guessed it right, there’s another exciting series all set to release in the Star Wars universe. Ever since Disney bought the rights to the franchise, it has done everything in its power to revive it. And the 2022 TV show Andor will be another addition to its already bejeweled crown.

As the name suggests, the show will be focused on Cassian Andor. The character was introduced in the 2016 spinoff film Rogue One. Now, Andor will be a prequel show for the 2016 movie. The show will take fans through the journey of Cassian to becoming the rebel hero.

Before talking about the release schedule of the show, let's start our guide without any further delay.

The 2022 Star Wars show will be arriving online on September 21, 2022. For the grand premiere, the first three episodes of the show will be released at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Now, as far as watching the show online is concerned, you might have already guessed the streaming platform. But if you haven’t, the show will be exclusive to Disney+.

Andor full release schedule

Nowadays, most TV shows have opted for a hybrid release schedule. In simple terms, they release two or three episodes on the premiere and then follow the weekly release schedule. The new Star Wars show will be doing the same. With that said, here’s when all episodes of Andor are releasing online:

Episode 1: September 21, 2022

Episode 2: September 21, 2022

Episode 3: September 21, 2022

Episode 4: September 28, 2022

Episode 5: October 5, 2022

Episode 6: October 12, 2022

Episode 7: October 19, 2022

Episode 8: October 26, 2022

Episode 9: November 2, 2022

Episode 10: November 9, 2022

Episode 11: November 16, 2022

Episode 12 (finale): November 23, 2022

Can I watch Andor for free on Disney+?

We are sure that you must be wondering if you can watch the show for free or not. Unfortunately, as if now Disney+ is not providing a free trial. So you technically cannot stream any of its titles for free. But there are a few telecom plans which allow you to get a free account on the streaming service.

That’s all from our end. What are your expectations from the show? Let us know your views in the comments section below.