God Of War Gets AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0

In recent weeks we have received ample updates about the next-gen AMD FidelityFX. Now that the company has officially launched the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0, there are some fresh updates for gamers.

AMD has confirmed that Farming Simulator 22 and God of War have integrated support for temporal upscaling technology.

The latest upscaling technology is aimed to provide better image quality and boost frame rates. The FSR 2.0 will give gamers enhanced image quality at 1080p, 1440k, and 4K.

Gamers can also expect incredible 4K performance, thanks to increased frame rates by up to 1.4x up over 4K native. Also, users can enable above 60 FPS at 4K while playing their favorite games.

Image Credit: AMD

The FSR 2.0 update can be best experienced with the Deathloop game. You can play the game at higher frame rates without diminishing the image quality with the help of upscaling technology.

Other titles included in FSR 2.0 support are Hitman 3, Abyss World, Rescue Party, The Calisto Protocol, and ten more games, totaling 19 games. As for the FSR 1.0, games like Hitman 3, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dolmen, and Sniper Elite 5 will be available.

FSR 2.0 Performance on the different graphics card

On Radeon RX 6950 XT Graphics Card, with raytracing, FSR 2.0 can improve performance at 4K at “Ultra Graphics,” Without raytracing, frame rates are boosted by up to 1.7x at 4K and can give triple-digit smooth gameplay.

On RX 6750 XT GPU at 1440p gaming, you can hit 1.9x times more performance at a frame rate of 60FPS. As for the raytracing performance on 6750 XT GPU, FSR 2.0 can boost performance to framerates at 4K.





Image Credit: ADM

The Radeon RX 6650 XT, when fused with FSR 2.0, can give premium gameplay experience at the highest along with 1.6x performance and “ultra” graphics settings. Gamers can enjoy more than 60 FPS at 1440p on the Radeon RX 6650 XT.